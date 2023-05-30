Metal: Hellsinger Opens The Gates of Hell to Chart-Topping Hit Songs!

Hellsingers!

Music from beyond the Hells is coming! Are you ready to slay to its beat?

On June 13, The Essential Hits pack arrives, bringing eight hit songs from some of the biggest bands in the world. For the first time, you can slay demons to music from beyond the realms of metal. The mosh pit welcomes all!



The team is so excited to bring you this pack of music from bands we groove to when our necks need a little rest. Okay, you can still definitely headbang to all of these, but you catch our drift. The song titles and bands will be revealed at launch, but you may be able to catch some hints on our social media channels in the days preceding it.

These eight songs will paint the Hells in a whole new light! These iconic songs come from a variety of bands and genres. Before entering a stage, simply go into the Song Selector and choose the beat you'll slay to. Thanks to our recent update, you can also select any of the original score songs here.

Keep in mind that due to the nature of this licensed music, the Song Layering feature will be turned off when playing with these songs.

Riding shotgun with the Essential Hits Pack is Update 1.7. In this free update, we're ensuring the Hells are up to code, fires flaming, demons jostling, metal pounding. In other words, we're adding a bunch of bug fixes and balance improvements. The full change list will arrive at launch.

We're also adding a Nvidia Reflex, an option you can enable in the graphics menu if your card supports it. This feature exists to reduce system latency. It can be set to On, Off, or On + Boost. On + Boost will disable any power-saving features for the GPU, potentially reducing latency further.

When update 1.7 launches, we're wiping the slate clean on the leaderboards, so sharpen your horns and load your weapon because the fight will begin again - a new demon will stand at the top of the pile, music roaring in their veins.