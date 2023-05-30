0.7.3 Endless Journey OUT NOW!

0.7.3: Endless Journey

Hey Drifters!

The Endless Journey update has arrived!

This update has been in the making for quite some time, fine-tuning procedural and hand-crafted maps, testing various aspects like map feel, progression, town movement and more. With that, we're delighted to finally present the final version of the world map and the town movement! You can now travel eastward continuously forever, no limits!

What's next?

The Quality of Life: Housing update, featuring multi-drifter housing and other improvements, was temporarily postponed to prioritize this update. Now that 0.7.3 is live, we're shifting our focus back to the QoL update.

Enjoy the new update!

Early Access 0.7.3: Endless Journey

Version 0.7.3 introduces the 'Endless Journey', allowing continuous eastward movement without limits!

Endless Journey

Implemented an endless map, where you can continuously move eastwards. This consists of continuous multiple hand-crafted tiles.

Created various map tiles and map starting tiles.

Removed the option to start in the handmade or procedural map, as these are no longer relevant.

Map

Added table and paper map visuals to the map view.

Plastic, Wood and Seaweed Map visuals now are scaled based on the amount of resources in them.

Map landmarks now lose color and gradually turn grey/sepia when salvaged instead of spawning a green flag when empty.

Added scouting markers above marked landmarks.

Generators and Books will now be marked by rescued drifters as well.

Various map visual polish and fixes.

Scouting regions now scout regions on subsequent tiles.

Landmarks

Added Shops landmarks: Electronics Store, Bike Shop, Book Shop. These have a low chance to appear in the Rural Ruins.

Added restaurant landmark, a Rural Ruins food landmark providing a smaller amount of food.

Added many variations to existing landmarks.

Added twigs to some Polluted Wood landmarks that provide Firewood.

Fixed issue where selection circle would not appear around selected landmarks.

Misc

Various fixes and tweaks to landmarks.

Various small tweaks to the map.

Updated landmark names and descriptions.

Balancing

Batteries storage 1.500 Eels -> 1.000 Eels.

Townheart Beauty 25 -> 50.

Removed negative liquids stat for thirsty drifters. Added negative liquids stats to hungry drifters. Reduced severity of hunger.

Reduced Morale impact on levelling speed. Unhappy 0% -> 40%, Neutral 65% -> 75%.

having -10 Morale will now cause 0% levelling speed for those drifters.

Performance

Increased performance for particles.

Removed unnecessary particles.

Fixes