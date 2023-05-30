0.7.3 Endless Journey OUT NOW!

0.7.3: Endless Journey
Hey Drifters!
The Endless Journey update has arrived!
This update has been in the making for quite some time, fine-tuning procedural and hand-crafted maps, testing various aspects like map feel, progression, town movement and more. With that, we're delighted to finally present the final version of the world map and the town movement! You can now travel eastward continuously forever, no limits!
What's next?
The Quality of Life: Housing update, featuring multi-drifter housing and other improvements, was temporarily postponed to prioritize this update. Now that 0.7.3 is live, we're shifting our focus back to the QoL update.
Enjoy the new update!
Early Access 0.7.3: Endless Journey
Version 0.7.3 introduces the 'Endless Journey', allowing continuous eastward movement without limits!
Endless Journey
- Implemented an endless map, where you can continuously move eastwards. This consists of continuous multiple hand-crafted tiles.
- Created various map tiles and map starting tiles.
- Removed the option to start in the handmade or procedural map, as these are no longer relevant.
Map
- Added table and paper map visuals to the map view.
- Plastic, Wood and Seaweed Map visuals now are scaled based on the amount of resources in them.
- Map landmarks now lose color and gradually turn grey/sepia when salvaged instead of spawning a green flag when empty.
- Added scouting markers above marked landmarks.
- Generators and Books will now be marked by rescued drifters as well.
- Various map visual polish and fixes.
- Scouting regions now scout regions on subsequent tiles.
Landmarks
- Added Shops landmarks: Electronics Store, Bike Shop, Book Shop. These have a low chance to appear in the Rural Ruins.
- Added restaurant landmark, a Rural Ruins food landmark providing a smaller amount of food.
- Added many variations to existing landmarks.
- Added twigs to some Polluted Wood landmarks that provide Firewood.
- Fixed issue where selection circle would not appear around selected landmarks.
Misc
- Various fixes and tweaks to landmarks.
- Various small tweaks to the map.
- Updated landmark names and descriptions.
Balancing
- Batteries storage 1.500 Eels -> 1.000 Eels.
- Townheart Beauty 25 -> 50.
- Removed negative liquids stat for thirsty drifters. Added negative liquids stats to hungry drifters. Reduced severity of hunger.
- Reduced Morale impact on levelling speed. Unhappy 0% -> 40%, Neutral 65% -> 75%.
- having -10 Morale will now cause 0% levelling speed for those drifters.
Performance
- Increased performance for particles.
- Removed unnecessary particles.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with drifters getting stuck after upgrading walkway pontons with electricity poles on them.
- Fixed issue with map landmarks not properly turning gray/sepia.
- Fixed crash caused by cleaning up landmarks when going to main menu.
- Fixed a mushroom landmark not being reachable by boat.
- Fixed issue where a drifter could get stuck unloading a construction before upgrading.
- Fixed issue where loading a save would crash when the town's polygon collider was updated.
- Fixed bug where doctor and patient would get stuck when patient would be cured because the disease time expired while the patient was still in the MedPod.
- Fixed bug where turning the MedPod off would not cancel all projects related to the MedPod (would not eject the patient).
- Fixed bug where loading a procedural save would result in the map borders not being setup correctly.
- Fixed issue with loading a save that has a death drifter still in the community. This could result in an instant Game Over on loading the game.
- Fixed issue where returning to an unsaved drifter on a rescue landmark would cause an error.
- Fixed issues with newly added simplified and traditional Chinese characters.
- Fixed issue where NavMeshNavigator wasn't repositioned correctly after loading a save with a drifter on a landmark.
- Fixed Navigator errors when moving drifter navigator after moving the town.
- Fixed bug where game could not be saved when Landmarks that had been saved gained additional actions.
- Restored morale need cap to 10.
- Fixed frozen flotsam rotation.
- Fixed map road and region lines intersecting, causing z-fighting.
- Fixed park tiling issue.
Changed files in this update