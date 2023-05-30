1.0.03
- Fixed Darby dialogue from “wondered” to “wandered”.
- Fixed missing german string “Prepared by”
- Fixed Soft-Lock caused by urinating on police officer
- Fixed Mitchell catalogue roof UI being open
- Fixed string “Ratchet has been added to your toolbet” to “Spanner has been added to your toolbelt”
- Tamsin will no longer remember to be mad at you for breaking her wall upon loading into the game
- Tamsin will no longer notice players damaging her wall while she’s working in the food truck
Post-Mortem on release coming soon.
Please, if you are leaving a review stating the game is buggy can you please write down what the bug is so I can fix it. I understand there's a lot of upset players but I can't fix an issue if I'm not aware of it.
Cheers,
Greg
Changed depots in indev branch