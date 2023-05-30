 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Landlord's Super update for 30 May 2023

0.1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 11350561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1.0.03

  • Fixed Darby dialogue from “wondered” to “wandered”.
  • Fixed missing german string “Prepared by”
  • Fixed Soft-Lock caused by urinating on police officer
  • Fixed Mitchell catalogue roof UI being open
  • Fixed string “Ratchet has been added to your toolbet” to “Spanner has been added to your toolbelt”
  • Tamsin will no longer remember to be mad at you for breaking her wall upon loading into the game
  • Tamsin will no longer notice players damaging her wall while she’s working in the food truck

Post-Mortem on release coming soon.

Please, if you are leaving a review stating the game is buggy can you please write down what the bug is so I can fix it. I understand there's a lot of upset players but I can't fix an issue if I'm not aware of it.

Cheers,
Greg

Changed depots in indev branch

View more data in app history for build 11350561
Landlord's Super Content Depot 1127841
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link