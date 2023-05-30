1.0.03

Fixed Darby dialogue from “wondered” to “wandered”.

Fixed missing german string “Prepared by”

Fixed Soft-Lock caused by urinating on police officer

Fixed Mitchell catalogue roof UI being open

Fixed string “Ratchet has been added to your toolbet” to “Spanner has been added to your toolbelt”

Tamsin will no longer remember to be mad at you for breaking her wall upon loading into the game

Tamsin will no longer notice players damaging her wall while she’s working in the food truck

Post-Mortem on release coming soon.

Please, if you are leaving a review stating the game is buggy can you please write down what the bug is so I can fix it. I understand there's a lot of upset players but I can't fix an issue if I'm not aware of it.

Cheers,

Greg