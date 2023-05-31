Shattered Heaven available NOW on Steam Early Access!

Greetings, Warriors!
Our latest game is finally available on Steam Early Access.
Our goal is to create an exciting experience for veterans of card games/rogue-lite games and new players alike.
With that in mind, the most important factor for us is to have plenty of feedback to work with!
The Early Access stage will be the best occasion to refine Shattered Heaven supported by our community.
We wanted to remind you that throughout the next months, many content updates will be released and this is just the beginning of a cooperative journey.
Thank you for diving into Shattered Heaven's world and enjoy this unique adventure.
- Leonardo Productions
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1454000/Shattered_Heaven/
What's in the Game
Shattered Heaven is a tale of war and sin, of hope and salvation.
Guide three unlikely heroes through a washed-away world filled with bloody challenges, incredible perils, and difficult choices. But, be wary of the consequences!
Your decisions will shape this journey into the unknown: side with unlikely allies, fight powerful foes, and witness your fate in three different Story Endings.
- Play as a party of three different characters - each with their own distinct skills, cards, and playstyle.
- Customize their decks before setting out to explore new dungeons and unlock more character cards as the story unfolds.
- In pure rogue-lite tradition, Shattered Heaven's dungeons change every time you play.
- Blaze through four main locations, filled with unique enemies and treacherous events around every corner - let yourself be enraptured by this adrenaline-packed, everchanging adventure.
- After exploring new dangerous locations and completing challenging missions, rest and plan your next move at the Equinox Cathedral, the main hub of your adventures.
- You will be able to spend your hard-earned money at the local merchant shop to buy useful dungeon tools, materials, or equippable trinkets.
- You can also craft potions by combining reagents at the alchemy shop, upgrade your abilities, and dive deeper into the story through optional dialogues.
- You will be able to customize each character’s deck, equipment, and playstyle through an extensive skill tree system - the true essence of every RPG!