Shattered Heaven available NOW on Steam Early Access!

Greetings, Warriors!

Our latest game is finally available on Steam Early Access.

Our goal is to create an exciting experience for veterans of card games/rogue-lite games and new players alike.

With that in mind, the most important factor for us is to have plenty of feedback to work with!

The Early Access stage will be the best occasion to refine Shattered Heaven supported by our community.

We wanted to remind you that throughout the next months, many content updates will be released and this is just the beginning of a cooperative journey.

Thank you for diving into Shattered Heaven's world and enjoy this unique adventure.

Leonardo Productions

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1454000/Shattered_Heaven/

What's in the Game

Shattered Heaven is a tale of war and sin, of hope and salvation.

Guide three unlikely heroes through a washed-away world filled with bloody challenges, incredible perils, and difficult choices. But, be wary of the consequences!

Your decisions will shape this journey into the unknown: side with unlikely allies, fight powerful foes, and witness your fate in three different Story Endings.