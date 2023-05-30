Friend Pass OUT NOW! Friends Play Free!

Hello Tricksters!

Today’s the day!...

Friend Pass is available now! Know someone who wanted to try Trivia Tricks but didn’t own the game? They can follow the link below, download Friend Pass, and join your lobbies just as any other player would!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2230660/Trivia_Tricks_Friend_Pass/

Play any game with a Friend Pass player in the lobby and you’ll unlock the new “A Free Challenger Appeared” achievement.

Trivia Tricks playtime will now be rewarded with Steam Trading Cards, which can be crafted into Steam Badges, profile backgrounds and emoticons!

If you’ve already got some playtime in Trivia Tricks then you’ll automatically get some card drops. Got a favorite Trickster? Then decorate your Steam profile and represent them!

Trivia Tricks’ original Early Access milestones were Co-Op, Twitch Integration and Workshop Support. From your additional feedback during Early Access, Friend Pass has been released as an additional stretch goal.

With Friend Pass now available, the next set of updates will prioritize getting Trivia Tricks ‘ready for release’, with a focus on polish and quality of life improvements. If you’ve got a small improvement that could make a big difference then let us know in the Discord!

For our 1.0 release update, we’re now looking at addressing improvements to Steam Workshop question packs based on your feedback. We can’t wait to share what we’ve got in store!

Finally, here’s the full patch notes of Trivia Tricks update 0.9.36.8!

The Friend Pass version of Trivia Tricks is now available!

The Friend Pass version is free and will let you join lobbies hosted by full game owners via room code!

Any unlocks & achievements completed in the Friend Pass version of Trivia Tricks will automatically unlock in the full game should you decide to purchase it.

When you join a game as a Friend Pass player you'll wear the Friend Pass shirt!

Full-game owners can unlock the Friend Pass shirt by earning the new “A Free Challenger Appeared” achievement by playing a game with a Friend Pass player in the lobby.

As we now recommend playing with Friend Pass instead of Steam Remote Play the references to Steam Remote Play throughout the game have been removed to simplify the joining options.

Did Steam Remote Play work just fine for you? That’s great! Steam Remote Play will continue to be supported, even if it is not mentioned in Trivia Tricks itself!

The "How to Play" menu that appears upon entering the Character Select screen has been simplified to highlight Friend Pass. You can stop it from automatically showing by ticking ‘Do not show again’

The screen that displays the bonuses during the game introduction has been redesigned to be easier to read.

In addition, the script read by Mr. Tricks during the introduction has also been improved.

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Fixed a bug where, when Trivia Tricks checked on startup that every achievement that should be unlocked on Steam has been, one achievement in the set was being missed.

The online netcode has been updated with further stability improvements.

Maybe added a cool Easter Egg?... ;)

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think. Or come chat with us devs in the Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!