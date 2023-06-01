Post Release Update #6 - new language, Aim Assist and some changes… 🕹️

Hello, Scouts! 👋

We are thrilled to announce a small update that brings significant improvements to our system! Let’s go!

The most exciting change is the addition of the Ukrainian language, which should make it easier for more people to enjoy the game effortlessly!

We've also thrown in an Aim Assist feature, not only to make Lumencraft more accessible but also to amp up the satisfaction of taking down enemies one after another!

Here's a comprehensive overview of the exciting new changes:

### Added

added Ukrainian language (contributed by 'piggsy')

added Aim Assist (enabled by default)

### Changed

build menu is now cached, preventing stutters when opening it

shortening wave time in reactor now also speeds up Lumen Farms and Miners

limit for resources at Miner's output area increased from 50 to 100

### Fixed

option sliders can now be changed continuously when using controller

fixed crackling audio problem when using Bluetooth headphones on Windows

fixed saves not appearing in Load Game in-game menu right after saving

We would love to hear your feedback, so continue playing and share your thoughts with us on Discord or the Steam Community! 👍

Stay updated on our latest news by joining our Discord 🎧 or following us on Facebook, Twitter, and Steam ⚙️!

Now, let's get down to business. It's time to start drilling and having some fun! 🔥

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1713810/Lumencraft/