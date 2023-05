Share · View all patches · Build 11350270 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

here is a small update, the changes:

weapon sprite motion are now correctly displayed

for actor and bosses,

add floating for some bosses,

completed some characters profile.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

ps: tested slightly, demo not updated,

bosses who have multiple weapons skills type

don't display weapons when attacking

(this is not a bug, I tried my best but I

didn't manage to integrate it properly).