Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem update for 30 May 2023

Patch 1.1.7.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Ascended!

Today we are rolling out patch 1.1.7.9 on PC, patch 1.1.7.17 on XBOX, and patch 1.011 on PlayStation. This is a small patch with various bug fixes.

Note that XBOX players will receive the changes below and the changes from [last week's patch.](wolcengame.com/forum/announcements/official-news/pc-patch-1178-xbox-patch-11717-playstation-patch-110/)

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the strange "hanging red shards" that would appear in Operations with the Blood Rain Curse.
  • Fixed an issue where the VFX for the Sweeping Gales Skill Modifier of Talon Shot did not match the actual area of effect.
  • Fixed an issue with the Skill Infinity Blades which caused the tooltip for the Spherical Repulsion Skill Modifier to report an incorrect value.
  • Improved how Juggernaught and Wings of Ishmir behave on gamepad.
  • Resolved an issue where some variants of Imbued Veiled Eclipse and Imbued Agrand's Hearth were missing lore text.
  • Fixed an issue which prevented the Unique belt Paradox from not cleansing Crowd Control effects when the player uses a movement Skill.
  • Fixed an issue where menus could be unintentionally opened whilst entering text into the chat box.

Console Only:

  • Fixed an issue where interaction icons for Thunderblade Faräad and guards at Sandor's camp would take an unreasonably long time to appear.
  • Tidied up various animation issues in the cinematics after beating Ahriman.
  • Performance has been improved in combat when large amounts of particle effects are present.
  • Ondar has been told it's rude to talk over others (or himself) should no longer interrupt important story dialogue.
  • Fixed the "strobing" effect that would occur on water surfaces.
  • Various crash and hang fixes.

