Greetings, Ascended!
Today we are rolling out patch 1.1.7.9 on PC, patch 1.1.7.17 on XBOX, and patch 1.011 on PlayStation. This is a small patch with various bug fixes.
Note that XBOX players will receive the changes below and the changes from [last week's patch.](wolcengame.com/forum/announcements/official-news/pc-patch-1178-xbox-patch-11717-playstation-patch-110/)
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the strange "hanging red shards" that would appear in Operations with the Blood Rain Curse.
- Fixed an issue where the VFX for the Sweeping Gales Skill Modifier of Talon Shot did not match the actual area of effect.
- Fixed an issue with the Skill Infinity Blades which caused the tooltip for the Spherical Repulsion Skill Modifier to report an incorrect value.
- Improved how Juggernaught and Wings of Ishmir behave on gamepad.
- Resolved an issue where some variants of Imbued Veiled Eclipse and Imbued Agrand's Hearth were missing lore text.
- Fixed an issue which prevented the Unique belt Paradox from not cleansing Crowd Control effects when the player uses a movement Skill.
- Fixed an issue where menus could be unintentionally opened whilst entering text into the chat box.
Console Only:
- Fixed an issue where interaction icons for Thunderblade Faräad and guards at Sandor's camp would take an unreasonably long time to appear.
- Tidied up various animation issues in the cinematics after beating Ahriman.
- Performance has been improved in combat when large amounts of particle effects are present.
- Ondar has been told it's rude to talk over others (or himself) should no longer interrupt important story dialogue.
- Fixed the "strobing" effect that would occur on water surfaces.
- Various crash and hang fixes.
