Between update for 30 May 2023

v1.1.8b Hot-fix

v1.1.8b Hot-fix

Last edited by Wendy

Hello!

-Fixed a bug due to which it was impossible to talk to anyone.

I apologize for this annoying bug.

Artesign.

