Update 10.4 - small update

-
FPS limiter added (60 FPS limit as default)
-
Field of View setting added
-
new artifacts added
-
added key binding option for dropping role items
-
adjusted animations of creature attacks (so player creatures can perform attacks faster)
-
priest now has no extra HP, instead prepper has extra HP
-
voice chat had a bug where it would turn off when you minimized the game or switched to another window
-
on some maps it was possible to go through doors that were actually locked
-
it was hard to pick up some artifacts
Have a nice sunday!
Andre & Dennis
