MetaPhysical update for 4 June 2023

Update 10.4 - small update

Update 10.4 - small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • FPS limiter added (60 FPS limit as default)

  • Field of View setting added

  • new artifacts added

  • added key binding option for dropping role items

  • adjusted animations of creature attacks (so player creatures can perform attacks faster)

  • priest now has no extra HP, instead prepper has extra HP

  • voice chat had a bug where it would turn off when you minimized the game or switched to another window

  • on some maps it was possible to go through doors that were actually locked

  • it was hard to pick up some artifacts

Have a nice sunday!
Andre & Dennis

