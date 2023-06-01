 Skip to content

Paradise Lust update for 1 June 2023

Hotfix 1.0.0d

Paradise Lust update for 1 June 2023

Hotfix 1.0.0d

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're pushing out a quickfix based on feedback and bug reports. Thanks to everyone who reported them, and to the ones who helped test things and verify solutions.

Full changelog:

1.0.0g

  • Cath and Gabby's soulmate quest now requires lingerie to be unlocked
  • Spankbank and Achievement popups can now be closed with Escape key
  • Fixed some Paintings being in low resolution
  • Fixed Grace abruptly being dressed during her repeatable sex scene
  • Fixed Grace and Jack not kissing at certain points in repeatable sex scene
  • Fixed Cath's repeatable sex scene ending abruptly
  • Fixed screen going black when choosing Massage in Reyna's repeatable sex scene
  • Fixed some options missing during Reyna's repeatable sex scene
  • Streamlined available options for Rachel's jacuzzi scene
    1.0.0f
  • Fixed Maria's sunscreen minigame being unplayable
  • Fixed some animations in Grace's repeatable sex
    1.0.0e
  • Updated About page
  • Added Patreons to credits
  • Extended period for coconuts to be harvestable
  • Cutscenes window now scrolls faster with mousewheel
  • Fixed white boxes being visible before Cutscene thumbnails are loaded
  • Fixed issue where Rescue Rob quest does not complete
  • Fixed Reyna's repeatable sex exiting suddenly
  • Fixed bug for Rachel during drinking minigame
  • Fixed Jack missing during Jacuzzi dialog with Gabby
  • Fixed more character layer sorting
  • Fixed typos

