Hotfix 1.0.0d

We're pushing out a quickfix based on feedback and bug reports. Thanks to everyone who reported them, and to the ones who helped test things and verify solutions.
Full changelog:
1.0.0g
- Cath and Gabby's soulmate quest now requires lingerie to be unlocked
- Spankbank and Achievement popups can now be closed with Escape key
- Fixed some Paintings being in low resolution
- Fixed Grace abruptly being dressed during her repeatable sex scene
- Fixed Grace and Jack not kissing at certain points in repeatable sex scene
- Fixed Cath's repeatable sex scene ending abruptly
- Fixed screen going black when choosing Massage in Reyna's repeatable sex scene
- Fixed some options missing during Reyna's repeatable sex scene
- Streamlined available options for Rachel's jacuzzi scene
1.0.0f
- Fixed Maria's sunscreen minigame being unplayable
- Fixed some animations in Grace's repeatable sex
1.0.0e
- Updated About page
- Added Patreons to credits
- Extended period for coconuts to be harvestable
- Cutscenes window now scrolls faster with mousewheel
- Fixed white boxes being visible before Cutscene thumbnails are loaded
- Fixed issue where Rescue Rob quest does not complete
- Fixed Reyna's repeatable sex exiting suddenly
- Fixed bug for Rachel during drinking minigame
- Fixed Jack missing during Jacuzzi dialog with Gabby
- Fixed more character layer sorting
- Fixed typos
Changed files in this update