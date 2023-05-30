Princesses & Princes,

What a wonderful day to further develop your kingdom ! The latest update - The Art of Soldiery is AVAILABLE NOW!

Huzzah! Military buildings and Soldiers are now available!

Training grounds are now available for you to train your fablings into archers or swordsfighters! Of course, you will also need to build barracks so that your soldiers have somewhere to stay!

After 100 years of training (just kidding), you can take your army, led by your hero, against the stone giant and other enemies!

New Resources

To do a good job, an artisan needs the best tools! That's why we've added an Iron Quarry and a Blacksmith to provide your army with the finest equipment.

We also have new equipment and a leveling system for your hero to make him even stronger than before.

Several new decorations are are also available, to help express your creativity!

New Neighbouring Ruler with unique quest line

Time to welcome our new ruler: The Warrior Princess! New quests and world events await discovery.

Will old saves work?

Yes, old saves will work, but since new encounters are generated when you create your world, old saves will not have these. There have also been major balance changes that will effect how you play. We strongly recommend starting a new save for the best experience!

Message from developer:

We are so excited to finally have our first content patch released! This patch is a bit special in that it’s a preparation for the next one, which will add a much clearer game loop and purpose for your hero and army. But we still think there is enough new features here to excite our players and we look forward to improving the game with your feedback, thank you for playing!

Finally, here are the complete patch notes:

New Features

Structure: Swordfighter training grounds

Structure: Archer training grounds

Structure: Iron quarry

Structure: Blacksmith

Structure: Barracks

Structure: Several new decorations

Military: Archer

Military: Swordfighter

Encounter: Stone giant

Encounter: Abandoned graveyard

Neighboring ruler: Warrior princess

Simple combat system

Simple troop formations

New hero equipment

New encounter rewards

Hero leveling system

Wall/tower mounting with ranged military

New world events

New quests

New ground displacement system, ground will now adapt to its surroundings.

Roads can now be built on slopes.

Added option to use nobility as resource in some world events.

Fixes

Fixed issue where buildings could appear floating on hills.

Fixed issue with specular reflections.

Added cloud shadows to all models that were missing.

Fixed issue where trees would float next to rivers.

Improved cliff visuals.

Fixed bug where stone gate had no side walls

Fixed rivers not generating due to uncommon error

Fixed issue where Homestead fences wouldnt update properly.

Fixed issue where total resources in a Stockpile would not match contents.

Fixed issue where hero could load in with wrong HP.

Fixed issue where some settings were not saved when restarting the game.

Added 2 more V-sync options and feature that automatically sets your V-sync based on your screen refresh rate.

Optimizations

Added pagination to overview menu to fix performance issues with high populations.

Added pagination to worker management menu to fix performance issues with high populations.

Added mesh slicing to all big meshes in the game to improve performance.

Improved border fog performance.

Added support for material swapping chunks.

Added material quality settings to more shaders.

Improved performance of several shaders.

Reworked animation system to improve GPU performance.

Balancing

Major rework of hunger and food to improve balance and value of each food type.

Adjusted movement speeds on/off roads to increase importance of roads.

Several small adjustments to improve balance of world events, quests and other parts of the game.

Without further ado, let's go!

As a small team, we love to hear your feedback! Join our Discord and discuss with the devs!

With love,

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1651560/Fabledom/