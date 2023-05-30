・Fixed a bug that money was not saved properly (apologies for the delay in noticing).
・Improved save mechanism
・Fixed a bug that the level-up window would not disappear under certain circumstances.
Blow Away Survivors update for 30 May 2023
Update to ver 0.15.2 on May 30, 2023
