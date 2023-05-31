DOOMBLADE — OUT NOW!

UNLEASH DOOMBLADE

Greetings Gloomlings,

The big day has finally arrived.



Join Gloom Girl and free the long-imprisoned DOOMBLADE, a relentless weapon yearning for revenge. Dive into a vengeful quest and unlock extraordinary powers to annihilate the Dread Lords in this atmospheric 2D Fly&Slash Action Metroidvania.

Innovative Movement Mechanics

With the power of DOOMBLADE at your disposal, you can soar through the air with unmatched agility, launching lightning-fast assaults on enemies with precision. Master the art of aerial combat as you target foes directly, unleashing the full wrath of DOOMBLADE to vanquish them with ease. Seek hidden demonic shrines to regain strength, wield the fearsome arsenal of skills such as Doom Drop, Wicked Wind, or the Nightmare Onion, and instill paralyzing fear in your enemies.

Jaw-dropping Art Style and Mesmorizing Melodies

DOOMBLADE boasts a beautiful and unique art style that will leave you breathless. Each area has been meticulously crafted, bringing the dark and atmospheric world to life with stunning visual details. From the hauntingly beautiful landscapes to the menacing creatures that lurk in the shadows, the world of DOOMBLADE will draw you in and leave you wishing for more.

Accompanying the striking visuals are mesmerizing melodies that enhance the gameplay and atmosphere. The game's soundtrack features haunting and unforgettable tunes, epic orchestrations that perfectly capture the intensity and emotion of each environment.

Diverse and Engaging Game World

Traverse interconnected realms, from the forsaken halls of Gloomhaunt to the treacherous New Wilderwood forest. Each environment will have a different feel and play style than the last, always keeping gameplay fresh and players on their toes. During your exploration, battle monstrous creatures while relentlessly pursuing the Dread Lords who imprisoned DOOMBLADE.

Gloom Girl needs you Gloomlings, join her and DOOMBLADE in their quest for vengeance today.





The game is available in English, German, Russian, Simplified Chinese, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Dutch!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/922050/DOOMBLADE/

You can pick up DOOMBLADE for $14.99 / € 14.79 / £ 12.79 NOW!

DOOMBLADE

Iceberg Interactive