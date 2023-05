Share · View all patches · Build 11349883 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy

We will be conducting a hotfix on May 30th,

but due to a build error in the English version, the regular update will be postponed to June 1st.

Scheduled Update on June 1st:

Sound bug fixes

Improvement of stuck areas

Enhancement of English translations

Modification of village map structure

Fix for the crash bug when using Mei's restaurant

We will proceed with these bug fixes and update accordingly.

Thank you!