PunchMan Online Patch 3.1 is Live!

An additional login option has been added.
Players can now play the game without creating a PunchMan Online account.
*) Players might still need to create / link to PunchMan Online account if they want to log in using the same account on other devices
Mini-game has been added.
Players can now spend time playing the mini-game while waiting for a match.
Mini-game will reward you with a small amount of in-game gold.
The French language support has been added.
Players can now play in the French language.
Changed files in this update