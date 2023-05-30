PunchMan Online Patch 3.1 is Live!

An additional login option has been added.

Players can now play the game without creating a PunchMan Online account.

*) Players might still need to create / link to PunchMan Online account if they want to log in using the same account on other devices

Mini-game has been added.

Players can now spend time playing the mini-game while waiting for a match.

Mini-game will reward you with a small amount of in-game gold.

The French language support has been added.

Players can now play in the French language.