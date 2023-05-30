- added npc that trades research papers for marks of ascendancy in explorers camp
- added npc that trades ancient husks for marks of ascendancy in the temple of living weapons
- enemies in totem trials get 30% of hp and 15% of damage per difficulty, instead of 40 and 25
- fixed few small bugs and issues
Gedonia update for 30 May 2023
Patch 1.36a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
