Gedonia update for 30 May 2023

Patch 1.36a

Share · View all patches · Build 11349830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added npc that trades research papers for marks of ascendancy in explorers camp
  • added npc that trades ancient husks for marks of ascendancy in the temple of living weapons
  • enemies in totem trials get 30% of hp and 15% of damage per difficulty, instead of 40 and 25
  • fixed few small bugs and issues

