Neon Echo update for 30 May 2023

【0530】Optimization of the Hit Feel of Some Skills in Rhapsody

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This update mainly optimizes some skills in Rhapsody and fixes some known bugs. The update content is as follows:

Optimizations:
  1. Optimized the control feeling of characters.
  2. Optimized the hit feel and backswing time of Lilya's Quick Cut from Rhapsody.
  3. Optimized the hit feel of Maz's Stormy Punch from Rhapsody.
Bug Fixing:
  1. Fixed the bug that players could not clear certain battlefields.
  2. Fixed the issue with the continuous casting of Evelyn's Downbeat Bubble from Rhapsody.
  3. Fix the abnormal playback of Evelyn's animation.
  4. Fix the abnormal energy consumption of Evelyn's Rhapsody.





