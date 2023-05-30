【0530】Optimization of the Hit Feel of Some Skills in Rhapsody

This update mainly optimizes some skills in Rhapsody and fixes some known bugs. The update content is as follows:
Optimizations:
- Optimized the control feeling of characters.
- Optimized the hit feel and backswing time of Lilya's Quick Cut from Rhapsody.
- Optimized the hit feel of Maz's Stormy Punch from Rhapsody.
Bug Fixing:
- Fixed the bug that players could not clear certain battlefields.
- Fixed the issue with the continuous casting of Evelyn's Downbeat Bubble from Rhapsody.
- Fix the abnormal playback of Evelyn's animation.
- Fix the abnormal energy consumption of Evelyn's Rhapsody.
Changed files in this update