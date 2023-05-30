NEW BONUS CAR + 50% OFF

HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!
Today we added "NEW BONUS CAR 8" (like "Defender Camel Trophy") and our special discount 50%.
NEW BONUS CAR + TWO WEEK 50% OFF = PROFIT!
WHAT'S NEW
Offroad Mania 1.0.38 updates:
- added a new bonus car (like "Defender Camel Trophy")
Exterior:
Interior:
SUPPORT US & BUY OFFROAD MANIA FOR ONLY $3.99!
Say your friends about it and be ready for a new free updates ;)
⟶ Subscribe to Offroad Mania channel, like and comment our videos!
NEXT UPDATES (ROADMAP)
- +30 new pieces for Endless mode (completed 100%) ✓
- a new car (completed 100%) ✓
- +1 new track for Race mode
- new Challenge mode with +10 new challenges (+ more later)
- local co-op mode (+ remote play)
p.s. Statistics show that not all players have seen all the content of the game, so we will also think about a local (+remote play) co-op mode to increase interest in a longer game. It's not just co-op off-road modes, but maybe King of the Hill or something. We are open to your ideas ;)
There is a lot of work, so we need your support!
How to help?
