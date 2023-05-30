 Skip to content

Offroad Mania update for 30 May 2023

NEW BONUS CAR + 50% OFF

Build 11349742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

Today we added "NEW BONUS CAR 8" (like "Defender Camel Trophy") and our special discount 50%.

NEW BONUS CAR + TWO WEEK 50% OFF = PROFIT!

WHAT'S NEW

Offroad Mania 1.0.38 updates:

  • added a new bonus car (like "Defender Camel Trophy")

Exterior:


Interior:

SUPPORT US & BUY OFFROAD MANIA FOR ONLY $3.99!

Say your friends about it and be ready for a new free updates ;)

NEXT UPDATES (ROADMAP)
  1. +30 new pieces for Endless mode (completed 100%) ✓
  2. a new car (completed 100%) ✓
  3. +1 new track for Race mode
  4. new Challenge mode with +10 new challenges (+ more later)
  5. local co-op mode (+ remote play)

p.s. Statistics show that not all players have seen all the content of the game, so we will also think about a local (+remote play) co-op mode to increase interest in a longer game. It's not just co-op off-road modes, but maybe King of the Hill or something. We are open to your ideas ;)

There is a lot of work, so we need your support!

How to help?

1. We need your feedback all the time. Feel free to write!
3. Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.
HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!

