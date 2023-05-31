Version 24.5.64 update

Hi everybody!

The last public beta was stable, so here is the new update officially, version 24.5.64. It has plenty of tweaks and fixes, and also prepares for a surprise in PT which we will launch soon, so make sure you install it right away

Changelist (24.5.64):

Updated MLB roster set (need to start a new game for changes to apply)

Updated roster AI to have less major league deals to bad players

Reduced number of AI trade deals

Fixed IAFA practices not being run automatically

Fixed trade reply bug

Fixed max frame rate setting

Fixed shoe color display issues

Fixed cash issue when importing a new game (cash values get double counted in some contexts)

Fixed historical players getting 0$ salaries

Fixed owners taking cash with league set to not have owners control budgets

Fixed missing reports in online league upload

Fixed trade reputation issues

Added new fields to csv/sql output (cash available for trades, IAFA money traded)

PT: Updated PT Live Leaderboard display

PT: Fixed black card view for players on other teams

PT: Fixed loading PD after submitting choice pack

Misc GUI and text fixes

Several small bug fixes

This patch is compatible with the previous version for online leagues - exports will work between versions.