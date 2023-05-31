Version 24.5.64 update

Hi everybody!
The last public beta was stable, so here is the new update officially, version 24.5.64. It has plenty of tweaks and fixes, and also prepares for a surprise in PT which we will launch soon, so make sure you install it right away
Changelist (24.5.64):
- Updated MLB roster set (need to start a new game for changes to apply)
- Updated roster AI to have less major league deals to bad players
- Reduced number of AI trade deals
- Fixed IAFA practices not being run automatically
- Fixed trade reply bug
- Fixed max frame rate setting
- Fixed shoe color display issues
- Fixed cash issue when importing a new game (cash values get double counted in some contexts)
- Fixed historical players getting 0$ salaries
- Fixed owners taking cash with league set to not have owners control budgets
- Fixed missing reports in online league upload
- Fixed trade reputation issues
- Added new fields to csv/sql output (cash available for trades, IAFA money traded)
- PT: Updated PT Live Leaderboard display
- PT: Fixed black card view for players on other teams
- PT: Fixed loading PD after submitting choice pack
- Misc GUI and text fixes
- Several small bug fixes
This patch is compatible with the previous version for online leagues - exports will work between versions.
Changed files in this update