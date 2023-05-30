Update 1.0.37 Version Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11349662 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 11:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Update time： May 30th，2023

Playful Furniture, Embracing Adorableness

What colors painted your childhood, and what cherished memories composed its essence?

Let's adorn our childhood doll house together and immerse ourselves in a wave of nostalgic recollections!

From the version update until June 5th, 12:00 AM

Breeze Plain and Chant Forest Monsters will drop special festival materials that can be used to craft event furniture.

*The crafting recipes will expire on June 12th,00:00

Glass marbles

Can be obtained by defeating monsters in the Breeze Plain



Colored strings

Can be obtained by defeating monsters in the Breeze Plain



You can also obtain furniture by visiting Izan's Festival Shop OR by clearing realms.

New Arrival in Starshroud shop!

New cosmetic – Childlike





New Item Added - Name Change Card

If you want to change your ID, you can purchase a Name Change Card from the starshroud Shop to make modifications.

Comprehensive Optimization of Cosmetic Attributes

Comparison of Original Attributes and Modified Attributes:



Due to the adjustment of cosmetic enchant, all cosmetic enchantment attributes will be reset, and the first enchantment will be free.

Gender change for your character

You can now change your character’s gender by using a fitting mirror.

Unlocked facial customization options will not be saved after the gender change

Achievement system Modification

After the version update, the achievement system had a big change with revamped content and the addition of Pinkstars rewards as incentives.

To become wealthy, it's certainly essential to diligently complete all achievements!

Revamp of Character Facial Features

Character face makeover

Enhanced refinement of character facial contours, resulting in smoother and more rounded facial appearance.



Currency Modification of Unlock safebox

Storage 3 and Storage 4 of the safebox have been modified to be unlocked using Pinkstars



Other Optimizations and Fixes

1- To facilitate the completion of main quests, bird nests can now also spawn at the bottom and middle sections of cedar trees.

2- Increased normal attack damage for bows and staves.

3- Fixed an issue where switching worlds would display a prompt indicating that the tracked target is not in the current world.

4- Fixed a problem where players had difficulty interacting with scene objects in confined spaces under certain circumstances.

5- Fixed an issue with the display of activity announcements.

6- Fixed an abnormal interaction bug with swings.

7- Fixed an issue on mobile devices where player names were displayed unclearly.

8-Fixed an issue where some cosmetic enchantment attribute effects were not applied correctly.