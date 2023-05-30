Hotfix #2 | Further Improvements and Changes

Hail, valiant Hoplites!

Your love and support for Legendary Hoplite: Ajax's Trial have left us awe-inspired. Each one of you is an epic hero in our realm! We've tirelessly toiled to make the game even more legendary, and now, we bring you thrilling updates.

Brace yourselves for what lies ahead!

General Changes

Ajax's indomitable spirit shines once again as his HP is restored to its mighty glory of 8800, ensuring he stands strong amidst the trials.

Character Enhancements

Level 3 has been bestowed with an additional spear, a formidable three-way spear. Beware, it does not include the imbalanced Pew Pew Spear, for we seek equilibrium on the battlefield.

Item Enrichments

Ajax's fabled "Legendary Sword" now wields even greater power, dealing 2 points of devastation. Moreover, this extraordinary blade bestows a bountiful bonus of 1000 Coins, an increase from the previous 450 Coins.

Monstrous Transformations

The Spider's covetousness is tempered, and thus their defeated carcasses yield a reduced reward of 250 Coins. The spoils of victory now align with their arachnid challenge.

Ascending the ranks of Sheep Level demands greater tribute, as the Coin requirement has been raised to 1000 Coins. Triumph over this heightened threshold for truly gratifying achievements.

The marker, an emblem of your progress, now dances amidst the Spiders, guiding your path toward conquering their arachnid menace.

Bug Banishment

Vanquished is the dire bug that plagued new game crashes. With this new build, a stable and exhilarating gameplay experience awaits your unwavering presence.

We are indebted to your unwavering support and invaluable feedback that aids us in shaping a grander game. Embrace the cascading waves of balance and embark upon an epic journey through the realms of Legendary Hoplite: Ajax's Trial!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2422080/Legendary_Hoplite_Ajaxs_Trial/

About Legendary Hoplite

A combination of Action RPG and Tower Defense: slay monsters, find weapons, upgrade your armies, defend your base… Prevent humanity from extinction at the hands of monsters from Greek mythology and ancient tribes. Don't let them cross the gate, commander!

Stay tuned for the release date to take your place on the battlefield, where the clash of steel and the roar and become a Hero!

