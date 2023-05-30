The May update is out!

Dear Shapelab community,

In 2023, we want to continue providing the best Shapelab experience to our users. We will continue the development and have many exciting features and improvements planned! We thank you for your support, feedback and recommendations so far!

An update has been published with some requested features, such as autosave, saving brush settings, some cool new brush and stroke modifiers and more! See the update note, and watch our teaser video:

One of the most apparent changes you will immediately encounter upon running Shapelab is the new launcher, which will prompt you to create an account to log in. This is a mandatory step to run Shapelab.

We know this extra step can seem inconvenient. However, it is a necessary transition for Shapelab to grow and become a professional software. Please note that data collection will remain anonymous (read our privacy policy) here, and you will need to opt-in to receive emails from us about special offers and community news.

We are thankful for your understanding. We will continue to implement new features and listen to your feedback. As always, you can reach out to us directly via email at support@shapelabvr.com. If you need help getting started, we recommend you visit our new Help Center, where you can find helpful articles and FAQs, as well as forms for bug reporting and submitting feature requests.

Happy sculpting!

Best,

Leopoly team