Hello everyone! :)

We're super happy to finally released the version 2.0 of The Cleaner :D

The game is now available in English, Spanish and Traditional Chinese!

We've also implemented some new features like:

-Borderless Fullscreen

-Autosave

-Active Menu system

and more!

We hope that everyone who plays the new version will enjoy it :)

A huge thank you to all of you and to our wonderful translators!

Wish you all the best,

Spongey Kitty