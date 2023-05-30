 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 30 May 2023

May 30 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11349420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added summon water elemental to Sorcerer talent tree
  • Remodeled the first level HUB scene
  • Added a new skybox for the load character profile scene

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1972361 Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link