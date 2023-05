Share · View all patches · Build 11349261 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 11:06:19 UTC by Wendy

In ver1.2.9,

A new character episode "Itsuka 2" has been added in ver1.2.9!

The new episode "Itsuka 2" will continue the story of Itsuka. This episode will continue the story of Itsuka.

Also, when the character episode "Itsuka 2" is completed,

Itsuka will appear in the post-ending content and temporarily accompany the player!

The character episode "Itsuka 2" will only occur after the ending.