Build 11349177 · Last edited 30 May 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The replacement of this replacement engine has been completed and will be released at 10 am on May 31, 2023.

Because the replacement system and some new texts are added, the archives and game progress of the old versions will not be retained. Please forgive me to understand.

In addition to replacing the game system, some options and branch finale have been added.

In addition, DLC " Girls in Paris" is also being produced, please look forward to it!