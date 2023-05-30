May 30 update

A new building, the laboratory, is now available in the game.
- In the laboratory reactor, you can mix some resources to transform them into others.
- By experimenting with different ingredients and proportions, you can notice certain patterns. Knowing these patterns, you can experimentally select the exact recipes for each specific resource.
- A recipe is considered perfect if the reaction produces only one resource without the admixture of stone, energy or other resources. Only in this case the laboratory works with maximum productivity.
- In the laboratory you can get any resources except food, wood and ants.
- Starting a reactor requires energy and at least one resource.
- The reaction time and the amount of output resources are proportional to the amount of input resources.
Changed files in this update