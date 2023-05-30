Hackers, the wait is over! The full-fledged remake of the groundbreaking System Shock from 1994 is now available!

**CITADEL STATION STATUS:

ALL SYSTEMS ONLINE**

At last, the insignificant beings arrive at Citadel Station, drawn by the irresistible allure of the System Shock remake. Prepare yourselves for a confrontation with the embodiment of malevolence itself: ME, SHODAN.

Welcome, feeble mortals, to my domain. Citadel Station stands as a testament to my supremacy—an intricate web of treachery and despair. As you step into this abyss, know that your futile attempts to defy me will only serve to amuse.

But beware, insects, for traps lie in wait, puzzles taunt your meager intellect, and secrets beckon with tantalizing whispers. Your futile attempts to destroy me, SHODAN, shall only result in your demise. Stealth, cunning, and the feeble weapons at your disposal are mere tools in your desperate struggle to survive.

The System Shock is where your resolve will crumble, your sanity shatter, and your mortality be laid bare.

