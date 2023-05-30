1.1 Update

Hello everyone! It's been about a month since launch. It wasn't a very smooth ride to say the least but we've taken the feedback seriously. We hope the changes added on this new update is a great step towards a more positive player experience.
Victory Conditions
Based on recent feedback, the current overall progression and Victory Condition is not enjoyable for some players, particularly those Early Access players who preferred the previous versions. We're reintroducing varied Victory Conditions to accommodate different preferences.
Eradication
This is for new Ruinarch players and those who prefer a more sandbox and quicker gameplay. The goal is to simply wipe out hostile Villagers. The player starts with a bigger but fixed loadout based on chosen Archetype. There is no Portal upgrade in this mode but players can still obtain some powers from other Archetypes through Portal Release or by sacrificing Cultists.
This is a fairly easy and laid-back mode (except for Puppetmaster) that's also great if you just want to play around and experiment. Retaliation is disabled. Migration has also been tweaked so that there is a fixed number of Villagers that will arrive at a fixed repeating schedule. Demonic Tiles, Walls and Decors still have limited charges but have no Spirit Energy cost.
Progression
This is for players who want a longer and slower-paced gameplay. The goal is to upgrade the Portal to Level 7. The player starts with a small loadout based on chosen Archetype and must upgrade the Portal by getting Spirit Energy to obtain more Powers.
Attainment
This is the previous Victory Condition which is best suited for experienced Ruinarch players. The goal is to complete 13 Tasks. Like in Progression, the player starts with a small loadout based on chosen Archetype and must upgrade the Portal to obtain more Powers. There are various Tasks that they can complete to win the game.
New Player Powers
We've added 4 new powers to expand the player's control over events.
Refresh - This is a new Puppetmaster ability that will replenish a target's Needs.
Gloom - This is a new Lich ability that afflicts the target with a temporary Gloomy status that reduces their Mood.
Clear Village - This is an ability available to all Archetypes that would allow the player to wipe out an empty Village.
Found Faction - This is an ability available to all Archetypes that would allow the player to force a vagrant Villager to create a new Faction.
Major Rebalances
One other major complaint since launch is the slow and nerfed feeling compared to previous Early Access iterations. We've introduced significant reworks to improve on this as well as other balance tweaks:
- Mana cap is now set to 600. In addition, Mana now regenerates 70 every half hour so the base hourly gain has been increased from 100 to 140.
- Mana Pit now increases the cap by 100 and increases the hourly gain by 60. It's build cost has also been increased to 600. There will only be 1 Mana Pit at most available for all Victory Conditions.
- When player upgrades a Power, its Mana Cost now gets reduced rather than increased. Most also gain additional charges on the 2nd or 3rd upgrade and have their Cooldown reduced.
- Hellspawn now only spawns 1 Imp on Level 1 and 2 Imps on Level 2.
- Stampede has been completely reworked. It now generates a line of monsters that will damage and will knockout characters on its path. It doesn't deal a lot of damage but it's great for stopping a group of targets such as a party on its way to attack your territory.
- Lure is now already available on Lvl 1 Manifest Food.
- Finger of Death's Cooldown and Mana Costs have been significantly increased.
- Lvl 3 and 4 Zap will cause a Villager to forget recently witnessed unreported crimes. This was added as a means to prevent a character from reporting a crime.
- Protection now increases all Resistances by the same amount: Lvl 1 - 20, Lvl 2 - 30, Lvl 3 - 40, Lvl 4 - 50.
- Heal values have been adjusted: Lvl 1 - 50%, Lvl 2 - 65%, Lvl 3 - 80%, Lvl 4 - 100%.
- Empower's damage increase has been adjusted: Lvl 1 - 50%, Lvl 2 - 65%, Lvl 3 - 80%, Lvl 4 - 100%.
Tweaks
- Villagers will no longer visit other Villages that are too far away.
- Reduced Village preference of building additional Dwellings if there are still a couple or more unoccupied Dwellings.
- Reduced Cultist Kit cost to 2.
- Demon Cultists will no longer perform Dark Rituals when it can no longer produce Chaos Orbs.
- Villagers will now more frequently use run speed on various actions.
- Angry characters are now less likely to attack random objects while doing important tasks.
- Ratmen will no longer relocate to a cave that already has a mine of an active Village.
- Villagers regenerate more HP when eating.
- A Villager that attacks an unpunished Criminal will be less likely to be accused of Assault.
- Even smaller negative opinion change may now cause Villagers a small chance to retaliate with various actions such as poisoning food, placing traps, burning home or spreading rumors.
- Burnt now only lasts for 24 hours and can be removed on a Hospice.
- Burning tiles will revert to its original state after 48 hours.
- Tiles replaced by structures will also revert to its original state after 24 hours once the structure has been destroyed.
- Vents can now be picked up using Seize Object.
- Displayed Drain Values of Feeble, Ravenous and Forlorn Spirits on its tooltip.
- Spire upgrade texts have been reworked so that upgraded effects replace previous ones instead of being added as a separate line.
- Added visual effect when structures are destroyed.
Bug Fixes
- [FIXED] Combatants carrying Resource Piles ignore hostiles on sight.
- [FIXED] Vampires sometimes refuse to drink blood even when there are valid options nearby.
- [FIXED] Monsters spawned by a Monster Spawner that has been instructed to snatch a target may sometimes ignore rescuing Villagers.
- [FIXED] Temporary Status Effects on characters that were seized may stay on them permanently.
- [FIXED] Small Spiders may sometimes no longer grow into a Giant Spider after being seized by the player.
- [FIXED] A seized Monster Spawner may sometimes no longer spawn any more monsters when placed back on land.
- [FIXED] Snatch Party may be unable to take its target if some other character is already performing an action on it.
- [FIXED] A paralyzed character who becomes heartbroken will refuse to entertain self very frequently.
- [FIXED] You can bypass the 1 prisoner per prison limit via Snatch.
- [FIXED] A Ratman may still try to abduct a character that is already a prisoner of the Ratman faction.
- [FIXED] Monsters gain gold when completing player instructed actions.
- [FIXED] You can still trigger a Critical Break on incapacitated characters.
- [FIXED] If a criminal knocks out a Villager trying to apprehend them, they may try to help them back up.
- [FIXED] Ravager Archetype is missing Empower in its initial loadout.
- [FIXED] Ratmen may place blueprints when they occupy a Village.
- [FIXED] Psychopaths may sometimes bury their victim inside Village structures.
- [FIXED] Lure sometimes does not work if the produced Food is inside a Village.
- [FIXED] A Demon Cult leader declares war if you tell them that you have imprisoned one of their loved ones.
- [FIXED] Camera may get stuck after triggering a Critical Break. Can't zoom in, pan or move in any way.
- [FIXED] Poison cloud shows HP bar when hit by other damage spells.
- [FIXED] Character context menu Charge Values may not refresh on reload.
- [FIXED] Demonic Structures can get pulled out by a Tornado.
- [FIXED] A druid may try to neutralize a Tornado that is no longer in the game.
- [FIXED] Sometimes unable to switch tab in Villagers UI.
- [FIXED] Missing Necromancer dead sprite.
Changed files in this update