1.1 Update

Hello everyone! It's been about a month since launch. It wasn't a very smooth ride to say the least but we've taken the feedback seriously. We hope the changes added on this new update is a great step towards a more positive player experience.

Victory Conditions

Based on recent feedback, the current overall progression and Victory Condition is not enjoyable for some players, particularly those Early Access players who preferred the previous versions. We're reintroducing varied Victory Conditions to accommodate different preferences.



Eradication

This is for new Ruinarch players and those who prefer a more sandbox and quicker gameplay. The goal is to simply wipe out hostile Villagers. The player starts with a bigger but fixed loadout based on chosen Archetype. There is no Portal upgrade in this mode but players can still obtain some powers from other Archetypes through Portal Release or by sacrificing Cultists.

This is a fairly easy and laid-back mode (except for Puppetmaster) that's also great if you just want to play around and experiment. Retaliation is disabled. Migration has also been tweaked so that there is a fixed number of Villagers that will arrive at a fixed repeating schedule. Demonic Tiles, Walls and Decors still have limited charges but have no Spirit Energy cost.

Progression

This is for players who want a longer and slower-paced gameplay. The goal is to upgrade the Portal to Level 7. The player starts with a small loadout based on chosen Archetype and must upgrade the Portal by getting Spirit Energy to obtain more Powers.

Attainment

This is the previous Victory Condition which is best suited for experienced Ruinarch players. The goal is to complete 13 Tasks. Like in Progression, the player starts with a small loadout based on chosen Archetype and must upgrade the Portal to obtain more Powers. There are various Tasks that they can complete to win the game.

New Player Powers

We've added 4 new powers to expand the player's control over events.

Refresh - This is a new Puppetmaster ability that will replenish a target's Needs.

Gloom - This is a new Lich ability that afflicts the target with a temporary Gloomy status that reduces their Mood.

Clear Village - This is an ability available to all Archetypes that would allow the player to wipe out an empty Village.

Found Faction - This is an ability available to all Archetypes that would allow the player to force a vagrant Villager to create a new Faction.



Major Rebalances

One other major complaint since launch is the slow and nerfed feeling compared to previous Early Access iterations. We've introduced significant reworks to improve on this as well as other balance tweaks:

Mana cap is now set to 600. In addition, Mana now regenerates 70 every half hour so the base hourly gain has been increased from 100 to 140.

Mana Pit now increases the cap by 100 and increases the hourly gain by 60. It's build cost has also been increased to 600. There will only be 1 Mana Pit at most available for all Victory Conditions.

When player upgrades a Power, its Mana Cost now gets reduced rather than increased. Most also gain additional charges on the 2nd or 3rd upgrade and have their Cooldown reduced.

Hellspawn now only spawns 1 Imp on Level 1 and 2 Imps on Level 2.

Stampede has been completely reworked. It now generates a line of monsters that will damage and will knockout characters on its path. It doesn't deal a lot of damage but it's great for stopping a group of targets such as a party on its way to attack your territory.

It now generates a line of monsters that will damage and will knockout characters on its path. It doesn't deal a lot of damage but it's great for stopping a group of targets such as a party on its way to attack your territory. Lure is now already available on Lvl 1 Manifest Food.

Finger of Death's Cooldown and Mana Costs have been significantly increased.

Lvl 3 and 4 Zap will cause a Villager to forget recently witnessed unreported crimes. This was added as a means to prevent a character from reporting a crime.

This was added as a means to prevent a character from reporting a crime. Protection now increases all Resistances by the same amount: Lvl 1 - 20, Lvl 2 - 30, Lvl 3 - 40, Lvl 4 - 50.

Heal values have been adjusted: Lvl 1 - 50%, Lvl 2 - 65%, Lvl 3 - 80%, Lvl 4 - 100%.

Empower's damage increase has been adjusted: Lvl 1 - 50%, Lvl 2 - 65%, Lvl 3 - 80%, Lvl 4 - 100%.

Tweaks

Villagers will no longer visit other Villages that are too far away.

Reduced Village preference of building additional Dwellings if there are still a couple or more unoccupied Dwellings.

Reduced Cultist Kit cost to 2.

Demon Cultists will no longer perform Dark Rituals when it can no longer produce Chaos Orbs.

Villagers will now more frequently use run speed on various actions.

Angry characters are now less likely to attack random objects while doing important tasks.

Ratmen will no longer relocate to a cave that already has a mine of an active Village.

Villagers regenerate more HP when eating.

A Villager that attacks an unpunished Criminal will be less likely to be accused of Assault.

Even smaller negative opinion change may now cause Villagers a small chance to retaliate with various actions such as poisoning food, placing traps, burning home or spreading rumors.

Burnt now only lasts for 24 hours and can be removed on a Hospice.

Burning tiles will revert to its original state after 48 hours.

Tiles replaced by structures will also revert to its original state after 24 hours once the structure has been destroyed.

Vents can now be picked up using Seize Object.

Displayed Drain Values of Feeble, Ravenous and Forlorn Spirits on its tooltip.

Spire upgrade texts have been reworked so that upgraded effects replace previous ones instead of being added as a separate line.

Added visual effect when structures are destroyed.

Bug Fixes