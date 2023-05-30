 Skip to content

Hotel Renovator update for 30 May 2023

Experience renovation magic with sweetxsage

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Renovators!

Prepare yourselves for a renovation extravaganza like no other as we present the incredibly talented sweetxsage as our guest streamer!

We extend a warm invitation to join us on a mesmerizing journey of transformation, where sweetxsage will dazzle you with her awe-inspiring skills. Tune in to Steam at 16:00 CEST today and witness the incredible renovation possibilities of the delightful Kawaii Furniture Set!

Prepare to be captivated as sweetxsage takes the stage, showcasing her expertise in Hotel Renovator. Watch in awe as she breathes new life into hotels, elevating them to unparalleled levels of charm and style. Be enchanted by the allure of the Kawaii Furniture Set, where every room becomes a whimsical haven that will make your guests' hearts flutter!

Remember, to support sweetxsage by following her on Twitch.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470

