Patch 1.0.3 is here

Fixes:
- Fixed issue in level 8 where entering the wrong door with a key could cause the player to lose that key.
- Fixed issue where under certain circumstances, one of the enemies in the tutorial area of level 8 would become invincible.
- Fixed issue where it was possible to go out of bounds in level 10 using an enemy to push you against the wall.
- Fixed issue where the bull rush skill would stop immediately after starting if the player was very close to a block.
- Fixed issue where bombs from Moonstar (boss) would damage the player even with the bubble shield
was active.
- Fixed issue in level 11 where it was possible to go out of bounds using a ladder with a block on top.
- Fixed issue where boss of level 2 could go out of screen while dashing.
- Improved camera movement and a platform length in the minecart section of level 5.
- Fixed issue where falling crates in level 7 could get out of sync.
- Fixed error in Japanese dialogue
- Other minor fixes
