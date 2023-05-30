We've fixed a couple of minor bugs, add Nvidia Ansel, and also added some stuff for our players with a mention of some streamers who are really serious about what's going on in the game.
And now we are busy presenting the project to investors. We want to make episodes faster, longer in gameplay, and with a larger team.
I Know This Place..? update for 30 May 2023
Nvidia Ansel and mentioning our best players
