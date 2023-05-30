 Skip to content

I Know This Place..? update for 30 May 2023

Nvidia Ansel and mentioning our best players

Last edited by Wendy

We've fixed a couple of minor bugs, add Nvidia Ansel, and also added some stuff for our players with a mention of some streamers who are really serious about what's going on in the game.
And now we are busy presenting the project to investors. We want to make episodes faster, longer in gameplay, and with a larger team.

