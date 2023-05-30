Thanks you for supporting the game, please consider buy it if you haven't so that I would be more motivated to make better updates:)

Players are now able to disarm traps with their bare hands, as well as ghosts

Added difficulty indicator and removed timer

Bear traps no longer be interactable after being triggered

Added animations when player triggers suspicious events, pretty rare

Added new weirdo spawning machanics for Easy mode

Added animations for activating obsidian hearts

Fixed obsidian heart position problem after being activated