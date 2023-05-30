 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 30 May 2023

1.7.3

1.7.3

Thanks you for supporting the game, please consider buy it if you haven't so that I would be more motivated to make better updates:)

  • Players are now able to disarm traps with their bare hands, as well as ghosts
  • Added difficulty indicator and removed timer
  • Bear traps no longer be interactable after being triggered
  • Added animations when player triggers suspicious events, pretty rare
  • Added new weirdo spawning machanics for Easy mode
  • Added animations for activating obsidian hearts
  • Fixed obsidian heart position problem after being activated

