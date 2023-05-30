Thanks you for supporting the game, please consider buy it if you haven't so that I would be more motivated to make better updates:)
- Players are now able to disarm traps with their bare hands, as well as ghosts
- Added difficulty indicator and removed timer
- Bear traps no longer be interactable after being triggered
- Added animations when player triggers suspicious events, pretty rare
- Added new weirdo spawning machanics for Easy mode
- Added animations for activating obsidian hearts
- Fixed obsidian heart position problem after being activated
