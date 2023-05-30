UPDATE 5/30/2023 - Unreal Engine 5 Conversion.

UPDATE 5/30/2023
Engine
Converted Game Engine to Unreal Engine 5
Maps
Added - Golf Park - High Quality
Converted Golf Park to Nanite
Converted Alien Planet to Nanite
Converted Castle to Nanite
Converted Ghost Town to Nanite
Converted Golf Park Night to Nanite
Converted Volcanic to Nanite
Converted Dark Fantasy to Nanite
Converted main menu to Nanite
Converted Arcade Lobby to Nanite
Converted all maps to Nanite and optimized lighting.
Player UI
Removed Spinning clock for time left for hole.
Adjusted colors of Server name and password to be easier seen when hosting a game.
Physics
Adjusted Physics so the ball will roll a little more before stopping.
Bug Fixes
Ghost Town, Hole 2 had clipping on the back side of the hole preventing players from coming back up.
Changed files in this update