 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 30 May 2023

Patch v33.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11348670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc changes

  • Light Mode setting: Added a 'High' option that makes the screen even lighter.

//bug fixes

  • Settings - VIP Minion Outline: Moving to this option could cause a crash.
  • Castle Conquest: Saving the game when you have an Eggy Bro could cause a crash.
  • Brodacious Brozilla minion: He really loved the Zombie Bro form.
  • Restless Monument: In the case of a Cursed/Ghost monument the enemies it spawns could be wrongly Blessed from other means (eg in New Game Forever enemies have a chance of spawning Blessed).
  • When inflicting damage from dashing into enemies (via the Knuckle Duster relic or Gangly Grafted class) then the Damage Number risers would be wrongly coloured red.
  • Giant Mage minion: Part of his attack wasn't conforming with the 'Ghostly Minions' setting.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1944571 Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link