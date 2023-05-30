Patch v33.7

//misc changes
- Light Mode setting: Added a 'High' option that makes the screen even lighter.
//bug fixes
- Settings - VIP Minion Outline: Moving to this option could cause a crash.
- Castle Conquest: Saving the game when you have an Eggy Bro could cause a crash.
- Brodacious Brozilla minion: He really loved the Zombie Bro form.
- Restless Monument: In the case of a Cursed/Ghost monument the enemies it spawns could be wrongly Blessed from other means (eg in New Game Forever enemies have a chance of spawning Blessed).
- When inflicting damage from dashing into enemies (via the Knuckle Duster relic or Gangly Grafted class) then the Damage Number risers would be wrongly coloured red.
- Giant Mage minion: Part of his attack wasn't conforming with the 'Ghostly Minions' setting.
