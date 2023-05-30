 Skip to content

Too Many Sheep Playtest update for 30 May 2023

Update notes for 30th May

Build 11348632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update has some significant changes:

  1. Adds the Sheep Dog Trials for the versus game
  2. Updates the joining screen to give some directions on what's happening (e.g. if you don't have controllers connected it prompts to connect them)
  3. Some minor graphical updates (e.g. ambient occlusion on by default)
  4. Several additional levels to Millivale - including the sheep dog trial at the end, which is basically a bit level based on the 2020 final of One Many and His Dog.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

