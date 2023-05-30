Update notes for 30th May

Today's update has some significant changes:
- Adds the Sheep Dog Trials for the versus game
- Updates the joining screen to give some directions on what's happening (e.g. if you don't have controllers connected it prompts to connect them)
- Some minor graphical updates (e.g. ambient occlusion on by default)
- Several additional levels to Millivale - including the sheep dog trial at the end, which is basically a bit level based on the 2020 final of One Many and His Dog.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update