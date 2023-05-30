 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

1WEEK update for 30 May 2023

Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11348627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

In today's update 0.4.1 we introduce the new underground monsters.

There are a total of 12 new monsters spread over 3 biomes. Each with their own amount of life, defense, behavior and aggression system.

These will provide us with rotten meat and fluids to make our homemade fertilizers to keep our plants alive.

Other important changes and fixes:

  • The undead have already been relocated to their respective caves, awaiting future updates.
  • Fixed occasional crashes that would cause the player to freeze when being attacked from different directions at the same time.
  • Fixed exploit that allowed players to grab NPCs' plants and items from a position too far away from the player.
  • Correction of sound effects when the player dies, these sounds that were playing erroneously in the background.
  • Performance improvements.

Thanks as always to everyone that’s been supporting the project.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2230001 Depot 2230001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link