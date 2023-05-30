Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11348627 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 10:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

In today's update 0.4.1 we introduce the new underground monsters.

There are a total of 12 new monsters spread over 3 biomes. Each with their own amount of life, defense, behavior and aggression system.

These will provide us with rotten meat and fluids to make our homemade fertilizers to keep our plants alive.

Other important changes and fixes:

The undead have already been relocated to their respective caves, awaiting future updates.

Fixed occasional crashes that would cause the player to freeze when being attacked from different directions at the same time.

Fixed exploit that allowed players to grab NPCs' plants and items from a position too far away from the player.

Correction of sound effects when the player dies, these sounds that were playing erroneously in the background.

Performance improvements.

Thanks as always to everyone that’s been supporting the project.