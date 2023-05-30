 Skip to content

Stay Out update for 30 May 2023

Maintenance completed.

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Stalkers!

We are glad to announce that technical work has been completed and all our servers are active again!

Thank you for waiting and wish you a pleasant game!

Sincerely,
SO Team

Stay Out Content Depot 1180381
