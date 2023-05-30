 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 30 May 2023

v2.2.6 : Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11348607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Editor : Fixed edition and 3D windows not updating after creating an item.
  • Error handling : Improvements for handling recovery when dealing with corrupted FAS files.
  • Bug fix : Fixed AI character ignoring net touch bringing the ball within its reach after they deemed that the rally was over.
  • Bug fix : Fixed several crashes (including one when closing editor and one during character selection).

Changed files in this update

Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link