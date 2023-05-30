- Editor : Fixed edition and 3D windows not updating after creating an item.
- Error handling : Improvements for handling recovery when dealing with corrupted FAS files.
- Bug fix : Fixed AI character ignoring net touch bringing the ball within its reach after they deemed that the rally was over.
- Bug fix : Fixed several crashes (including one when closing editor and one during character selection).
v2.2.6 : Bug fixes
