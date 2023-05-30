- A bug that allowed the construction of several buildings at the same time by duplicating Buzz has been fixed.
- We have fixed a bug that caused unaged cheeses to be ordered in the order panel.
- We have fixed a bug that occurred when the player talked to a character during the bedtime limit.
- We have fixed a bug that caused some items in the store to not display the player's item count.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the chickens to go out of the map limits.
- We have fixed several bugs in cooperative mode.
- Fixed a bug that appeared when returning to the main menu.
Travellers Rest update for 30 May 2023
Patch v0.6.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
