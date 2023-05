Share · View all patches · Build 11348484 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 09:46:24 UTC by Wendy

After 2 Years of development Cosmic Strike - The Last Sub Sector is now out now in Early Access.

The game already features all of the core mechanics after a total rework during the past 3 months, Taking feedback onboard from participating in Steam Next Fest in February 2023.

Gameplay has been greatly improved. Jump into the action sooner, with new additions like the battle meter, quality of life fixes, and enhancements suggested by the community.

See you on the battlefield, Vanguard!