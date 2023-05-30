[Developer Blog] New PvP map “Orbital Station”

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello!

The next major update is just over a week away! Today we will take a closer look at the new PvP location, which will become available with the update’s release. Welcome to the “Orbital station”!

Panorama of the map

The new location was created for the “Control” mode and features a unique visual style and an asymmetrical layout. At the beginning of the battle, players always have a choice of where to go: one of the paths leads directly to the bases “A” (from the northern respawn point on the map) and “C” (from the southern point), the second — to the capture point “B”.

The respawn point of the second team and the path to the base “C”





Respawn point of the first team and the path to base “A”





Bases “A” and “C” are the remains of the Ravager machines. The points are located opposite each other and are separated by a battle arena among rocks and palm trees.

View of base “C”





View of base “A”



View of the arena between bases “A” and “C”



Base “B” is a fallen orbital station at the bottom of the shallowed sea.

View of base “B”







The structure of the location allows you to reach the station or the machines of the Ravagers through the arena.



An important feature is that the base at the station’s crash site is advantageously located relative to the bases of the Ravager machines: not only it is concealed from direct fire, but it can also offer a number of positions for sniper fire on the enemies capturing these two bases.



Share your thoughts and first impressions about the “Orbital station” map with us. We’ll see you in the news with the announcement of the upcoming balance changes!

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: