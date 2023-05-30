- Fixed a typo
- Made Act 2 ending achievement appear on the first slide of the cutscene.
- You can buy Cyclone Blade from every Archibald store in Act2 from now on (it was missing)
- You can now DASH THROUGH King Propellers. The decision was made because people were having a hard time figuring out how to do positioning more safely. You can also bind them with Sticky Tangle.
Magenta Horizon update for 30 May 2023
[0.7.1 Version Patch Note]
