Magenta Horizon update for 30 May 2023

[0.7.1 Version Patch Note]

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a typo
  • Made Act 2 ending achievement appear on the first slide of the cutscene.
  • You can buy Cyclone Blade from every Archibald store in Act2 from now on (it was missing)
  • You can now DASH THROUGH King Propellers. The decision was made because people were having a hard time figuring out how to do positioning more safely. You can also bind them with Sticky Tangle.

