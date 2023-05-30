Combat reavamp! Coming soon!

Hello, Overseer.

Today we launch new trust missions for Veneza, Frozen, Bańka & Chelsea. Few other missions also received minor tweeks to bring them closer to the new revamped formula. Make sure to beef those girls up before what's coming next! As we have been teasing for a while, the revamp of our combat is proceeding as planned, with the mechanics being rebuilt completely from the ground up. We want to keep you in the loop in terms of what changes this will bring to you:

The combat is still automatic, but picking targets will no longer be a mostly random endeavor.

Now, target priority will be determined based on the weapon itself, that is: weapons will now be targeted according to their type.

Melee Weapons target the front of the enemy group first.

Shotguns and Tesla Rifles target the middle line first, then the front line.

Pistols and Rifles target the furthest line first, then the middle line.

This will allow you to create intricate attack scenarios and prepare for more difficult encounters to your optimal strength!

A new Initiative System will determine the order of combat.

Initiative will be calculated using Champion Stats together with their equipment bonus

Melee weapons give an Initiative based on Willpower and Agility

Ranged weapons give an Initiative based on a combination of Willpower, Agility and Intelligence

No longer will the combat be based on who animates the fastest - now, you will need to prepare accordingly to what is ahead of you!

WAIFU Stats now scale differently as well as provide clearer benefits

Willpower, Agility and Intelligence are the main damage bonus stats. All weapons will indicate which stat they are using for bonus damage.

Fortitude will determine the amount of Hit Points your Champion has.

Utility is the Defense stat, against which incoming Damage will be reduced in different proportions for Melee and Ranged weapons, also dependent on the DEFense stat of your Equipment. Damage Reduction will be the topic of a later part of our Combat Revamp look-through.

Your stats will matter a lot more, not just your chosen "strongest" stat. Your old tactics will need updating, warmaster!

Weapons will now have a set choice of their base stats and their chosen Damage Bonus stat. Randomized weapon stats are on the way out.

From now on, weapons variety will be the name of the game! No more metal pipes for the entire squad!

This is but the first part of our series of informational messages regarding the combat revamp. Stay tuned for further information about this big, big undertaking that will shake up the foundations of the game to make it deeper, more involved, more interesting and much, much more fun!

With love,

--The JNT Team