Share · View all patches · Build 11348275 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 08:59:21 UTC by Wendy

Change Log:

This Update has a Small Addition to it, i have provided the Manga Pages of the Cinematics for you all to read through at your own leisure.

I have taken the decision to build out the story as a Manga to be placed into the Game once a new page is completed.

This is so you can read through the story if you so wish and play through the story.

I hope you like this little update,

Have an Awesome Day,

Dala(Jon)