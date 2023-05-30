Small update

 Skip to content

Kiteboarding Pro update for 30 May 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11348220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Kite can be controlled now with the mouse: Mouse for steering, left mouse button for jumping, right mouse button for unhooking.

-Added ctrl+Enter to set the game to windowed mode.

Changed files in this update

KBP_Windows_0.1 Depot 1629302
