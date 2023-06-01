 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 1 June 2023

Merchant restocking and clearer things bonus indication

Share · View all patches · Build 11348137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merchants now restock items after several turns.

Player-built things positively influence their area as well as immediately adjacent areas. These bonuses are now displayed in an indicator.

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
