Greetings, Warriors!

We have prepared a surprise event for all Warriors who have continued to show love for Paragon: The Overprime and those who have returned after a long time.

Read below for details!

Wake Up Warrior Event!

Event Period

After the May 30, 2023 Update ~ June 30, 2023 23:59 (KST, UTC+9)

*Even if you participated before the event announcement, you will be automatically eligible if you meet the requirements.

Event Details

During the event period, team up (create a party) with a returning player and complete at least 1 round of Quick Battle or Competitive to have a chance to win Kima through a draw!

*Returning player requirements: Warriors who have not logged in since the May 18th Update.

How to Participate in the Event

Step 1. Create a party with a returning player

* A returning player must be included as a party member to participate in the event.

* Step 2. Complete at least 1 round of Quick Battle or Competitive with the party member!

*If the round is successfully completed, you will be automatically participated in the event.

Event Reward and Target

Target: All Warriors who have a record of playing Quick Battle or Competitive with a returning player

Reward: 100 Kima (500 winners will be drawn)

The same reward will be given to returning Warriors who were in the same party as the selected winners.

However, the reward will not be given multiple times.

Announcement of winners and details regarding reward distribution is scheduled for July 10th.

*Notes

Automatic entry for the event is limited to parties formed before entering Quick Battle/Competitive games.

Participation is only applicable to the Quick Battle/Competitive game modes.

If duplicate accounts are found among the selected party members, the reward will be given only once.

The inclusion of a returning account in the party is required for participation in the event.

The winning status may be revoked if abnormal gameplay records are detected.

We hope many of our Warriors participate in the event!

We will do our best to provide a comfortable and enjoyable gaming experience.

Thank you.