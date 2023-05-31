Desktop Garage Kit 1.1.8 updated on May 31, 2023. Walk Mode Added.















Version 1.1.8 Update:

We're thrilled to announce that Version 1.1.8 is now live, introducing a unique feature - the ability for our app's models to wander around your desktop. with this update, you can now use the 'W' key to initiate the walking mode for our app's models. The 'F' key can be used in conjunction with the 'W' key to enhance your interaction.

This might seem like a subtle touch, but it's intended to add an extra dimension of fun and interaction to your app experience. Our models won't be confined to the app interface, they'll have the freedom to venture across your workspace, creating a delightful fusion of our app with your personal desktop.

A gentle reminder, though: try to avoid using the 'J' and 'I' keys during the walking mode. Any quirks that might occur when these keys are used are purely for amusement!"

Stay tuned as we're hard at work developing more interactive and fun features for the upcoming updates. Let the fun continue!

UI Interaction Enhancement making navigation smoother and more intuitive.

Other bug fixes

*Gift mode feature released, Click subscribe to get our latest updates and receive extra content gift codes periodically (enter the gift code in-game to unlock)：

Click to subscribe

Share your brilliant ideas with us and let's bring them to life! Follow our Twitter for updates and more.

Follow Our Twitter